Another Google employee jumped ship to join identify-checking startup Onfido

Onfido Onfido’s co-founders, from left, Husayn Kassai, Ruhul Amin, and Eamon Jubbawy.

London startup Onfido has poached another senior Google employee.

The company, which helps businesses like car sharing platform BlaBlaCar to verify that their customers are who they say they are, announced this week that it has hired Emma Jelley, who led Google’s legal affairs for the UK and Ireland.

Jelley, who worked at Google for almost 10 years, said in a statement that she was “drawn to Onfido’s vision”.

In her new role at Onfido, Jelley will work closely with the cofounders — Husayn Kassai, Ruhul Amin, and Eamon Jubbawy — to guide the company’s expansion into new markets. Onfido said that she will focus on legal and compliance issues spanning everything from deals, to data protection and diversity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emma to the Onfido team,” said Kassai, CEO of Onfido, said in a statement. “Her expertise and experience will help us grow our presence in both the US and European markets as well as expand globally, and it’s a privilege to have such a high-calibre and accomplished individual join us on our journey.”

Jelley isn’t the only senior Googler to have joined Onfido. Last September, Onfido hired Google exec Ed Ungar — Google’s former head of channel partnerships in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa — as its chief commercial officer (CCO).

The company has been growing fast and today it employs more than 145 staff across offices in London, San Francisco and Lisbon.

The growth has been fuelled by an influx of venture capital money. In April, Onfido raised $25 million (£18 million) for its background checking platform from the investors behind companies like Spotify, Deezer, Happn, and Secret Escapes. It has raised over $30 million (£23.8 million) in total from the likes of Salesforce Ventures, Idinvest Partners, and CrunchFund.

