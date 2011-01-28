Oneworld, SkyTeam Airline Alliances Go Mobile With iPad Apps

If flying with all-in-the-family airline alliances and interlining with alliance members is your thing, then a couple of major global airline alliances have introduced some mobile apps to make your travels less turbulent.



Oneworld, which includes American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, Japan Airlines, LAN, Mexicana and a number of other carriers, released its free iPad app in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish, with Portuguese on the way. The Oneworld Flights app was previously available for the iPhone and Blackberry.

The Oneworld Flights iPad app searches flights from 12 alliance airlines and codeshare partners, and displays nonstop flights, best connections, length of each segment and total travel time, among other features. Oneworld also offers a Schedules and Trip Planner downloadable app for desktop computers.

Not to be outdone by a rival global airline alliance, SkyTeam, which counts 13 members ranging from Aeroflot to Air France and Alitalia, recently updated its free iPhone app.

The SkyTeam app, created by GoldenWare, displays schedules and the most efficient flights options and provides details on meals and equipment. You can receive flight status updates from SkyTeam member airlines, as well as bag and carousel information. In addition to a nearest airport lookup feature, the SkyTeam app uses the iPhone’s tap-to-call functionality to phone your airline in case you need to change or rebook your reservation.

Still yet to join the mobile apps game is The Star Alliance, with member airlines including US Airways, Continental Airlines, United Airlines, Lufthansa and Air New Zealand, among others–although individual member airlines do, of course. The Star Alliance does offer a downloadable Flight Status Widget for your desktop computer, providing timely flight status information from member airlines.

