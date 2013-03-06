Blackstone President Tony James Spills On Getting Rejected From Every Job After College Only To Make It Big On Wall Street

Last month, Wall Street recruiting firm OneWire set up an awesome, exclusive video series with Wall Street’s leaders called Open Door.



CEO Skiddy von Stade managed to sit down with some of the biggest names in finance and get them to spill about their careers, how they work and what motivates them.

The newest interview on the site is with none other than alternative asset management firm Blackstone Group’s COO, Tony James.

“I went to Harvard College and determined right away when I was a junior that I was unemployable since I think I applied to 300 jobs and didn’t get any of them so I decided that I would stay in school and go to Harvard Business school and that’s my background,” said James.

James goes on to talk about his early career at smaller firms where he could build things in a dynamic, hungry environment.

“My advice to young people is to get something that’s growing because that’s how you get career opportunities thrown at you that you don’t deserve, if you will… that come at you early because the firms need you.” James said. “There’s boundless opportunities and there’s things you can grab.”

Check out the full video below:



