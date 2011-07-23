This Simple App Makes Me Feel Twice As Productive

OneTask is a new productivity app for the Mac and it’s as simple as it is powerful.



It’s based on the concept of singletasking, which holds that instead of trying to do several things at once, you should do each task one at a time. So OneTask sits at the top of your screen and shows you only the one task you’re supposed to be working on at that time.

This sits at the top of your screen

Photo: Screenshot

OneTask is the work of Zlio co-founder David Levy and of Jeremie Berrebi, an entrepreneur and angel investor who funded my last startup, Card.biz. Jeremie is the hardest-working person I know, full stop. He built OneTask for himself and he tells me it’s the secret to his productivity. After using it personally he’s decided to release it to the world.

Jeremie is a partner at Kima Ventures, the most active seed fund in the world, which has over 100 portfolio companies, and I can vouch for the fact that he works actively with each one of them.

When idle, OneTask shrinks

Photo: Screenshot

Here’s how OneTask works: it’s a bar that sits at the top of your screen. You type in your to-do items. And it shows you one task at a time. You can check off tasks or skip them to put them back into the queue. And that’s it.

That’s the point. By keeping you on only the task at hand, OneTask focuses you and makes you a lot more productive.

When you’re finished with a task you can repeat it or be done with it

Photo: Screenshot

Setting up a to-do list has always felt overwhelming to me, because I would be staring at this list of fifteen things, each one more daunting than the next, and just throw up my hands and go watch YouTube videos. (Let he who has never sinned throw the first stone.)

The only problem with OneTask is that the bar sitting at the top makes it hard to reach Chrome tabs or other stuff, so I have to move it around constantly.

You can skip a task, which will take you to the next one in your queue

Photo: Screenshot

OneTask keeps my mind at peace. I only see one task at a time. If I don’t feel like doing it or can’t right now, I skip it. If I don’t, I put my head down and do it. It just keeps me focused, and therefore productive.

There’s a small burst of endorphins that comes with checking off that one task at the top of your screen that I don’t get from other productivity apps.

After just one day of using it, I can’t really prove that it has made me a more productive but it’s certainly made me feel a lot more productive, which is already a lot.

Everyone has different productivity styles, but I find OneTask very useful. I’m now using it all the time.

