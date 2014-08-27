This Is The First Company To Retarget A Brand's Content Into Your Facebook News Feed

OneSpot, a company that helps brands and content marketers engage with customers online, has quietly been working with a handful of brands like Intel to spread their content across the web, and now, on Facebook, too.

With this announcement, CEO Steve Sachs says OneSpot is the first and only company that can do “content retargeting” across display channels and Facebook using FBX, Facebook’s real-time bidding ad exchange that helps advertisers serve relevant ads to Facebook users.

Content retargeting is similar to ad retargeting, where you look at a pair of shoes and those shoes then follow you online. But now OneSpot can take a company’s branded content, break it up into ad units with one click, and show it to a specific person online and on Facebook.

OneSpot customers can use this new technology to access Facebook’s billion-plus users, a huge pool of potential consumers to engage with and serve content to.

Intel This is what one of Intel’s retargeted, sequenced Facebook posts looks like.

“We take client content, usually anywhere from 20 to maybe 250 or even 500 pieces of content, and we place it into our platform and sequence that content for each individual so that we are placing the right content in front of them at the right time, based on their needs and interests,” Sachs told Business Insider.

Intel, for example, will share its branded content with OneSpot — anything from blog posts, videos, social media posts, even PowerPoints. OneSpot will take that information and automatically break it up to fit different ad units, so instead of seeing a normal ad in an ad slot, the user will see a piece of content created by Intel that is tailored to their interests.

“We’ve built our own algorithms to predict sequenced content that a person will want, based on all that we know about them and the cookie information we are collecting,” Sachs explained to us. “Now we will use it not just on display, but on Facebook too.”

Intel is one of a handful of brands that has been testing the new content sequencing platform.

“A lot of brands now, we’ve jumped on the content marketing bandwagon. We are trying to think and act like a publisher,” Luke Kintigh, Intel’s head of content marketing, says. “It’s now just a matter of, how do we sequence that information?”

Intel can use OneSpot’s solve a big problem many brands face: targeting content at a large scale. The extension of the company’s platform to Facebook and FBX, however, means brands can target larger audiences and easily place posts and videos into OneSpot’s platform.

Intel Here’s an example of a piece of Intel’s content that users might start to find posted in ad units across the web and on Facebook.

Now, hypothetically, a user could be reading a post about tips for new college students and see Intel’s “Finding the Right 2 in 1 Laptop and Tablet Combo For College Students” in an ad slot. The user might click on the post and then venture elsewhere, say to Facebook. This new technology can follow that user to Facebook and serve them a different piece of Intel content, maybe “The Best Back To School Tablets For 2014,” all based on data gathered about what that one consumer was reading and clicking on.

This is what Sachs says differentiates OneSpot’s platform from others like it. Instead of serving one piece of content to a specific audience, OneSpot hopes to help brands serve multiple pieces of content across the web, following that users journey from one website to the next.

While Intel and OneSpot wouldn’t share specifics, both parties report seeing strong engagement ratings with the new platform throughout the beta testing stages.

