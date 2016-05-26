The cheapest premium smartphone you can buy just got a lot cheaper

Today’s the day to pick up a new smartphone, budget buyers.

OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker that generates so much demand it has to make new phone purchases invite-only, just cut the prices on all its devices.

The 64 GB OnePlus 2, the company’s current flagship, now sells for $300 — $50 less than it did yesterday. On the lower end, the company’s budget OnePlus X has dropped from $250 to $200. And if you’re up for an oldie, the excellent OnePlus One now sells for $250.

OnePlus makes great phones, with sleek “oven-baked” designs and powerful internals. And the company uses “OxygenOS,” a nearly-pure Android skin. One caveat: The OnePlus 2 camera lags behind the competition a bit.

It’s not surprising to see prices drop — these phones have been on the market for a better part of a year now. But it returns OnePlus devices from the middle of the bang-for-your-buck pack to the front. The OnePlus 2 is now by far the cheapest flagship device around, beating the Moto X Pure and Nexus 5x, which both start at $350, and coming within range of an older, refurbished Nexus 6. The OnePlus X, meanwhile, has pulled within the price range of the ultra-cheap Moto G series.

