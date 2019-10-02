The curious TV made by smartphone company OnePlus is finally going on sale. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus India/YouTube

OnePlus recently announced its OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro.

It’s a curious and bold move for a small smartphone company that started in 2013, but the company made a name for itself in the smartphone business against the likes of Apple and Samsung, and now it has TV giants Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs in its sights.

The OnePlus TVs will have 55-inch QLED 4K HDR panels and they will run a customised version of Google’sAndroid TV operating system. The company made a big focus on sound, too.

There’s also extra connectivity with OnePlus phones that address common pain points with traditional TVs.

OnePlus, a small smartphone company that started in 2013, thought it could take on the likes of Samsung and Apple, and it’s succeeding with smartphones I’d handily recommend.

Now, the company thinks it can take on TV giants like Samsung, LG, and Sony with its very own TV.

There are two TVs, in fact, called the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Both models are pretty much identical, save for a couple extra accessories in the Pro model.

The OnePlus TVs are being released in India first, and they’re already available to buy now from Amazon India. The OnePlus TVs are coming to the US, Europe, and China later, but there’s no set date yet.

Check out the OnePlus TVs:

There are two models of the OnePlus TV: the Q1 and the Q1 Pro. The major difference is that the Q1 Pro will have a built-in sliding soundbar and will come with a TV stand. The stand will be an optional extra for the Q1.

Amazon India

Check out the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro’s sliding soundbar in action:

Both OnePlus TV models have nearly identical specs.

OnePlus India/YouTube

Both OnePlus TV models have:

55-inch screens

4K resolution

QLED screen panels

Narrow 7mm bezels

HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision support

OnePlus’ “Gamma Colour Magic” processor, which OnePlus says optimises the picture in real time depending on what you’re watching

DTS-HD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos support

Two subwoofers

Google’s Android TV operating system with Chromecast built in, with at least three years of updates

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support

The OnePlus Oxygen Play content platform

OnePlus Connect to enable features between a OnePlus phone and the OnePlus TV

Four HDMI inputs, one optical audio port

1x USB2.0, 1x USB3.0, 1x USB Type-C

Bluetooth audio support

AC WiFi and an Ethernet port

A sleek aluminium remote with minimal buttons.

The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro’s soundbar has eight speakers compared to the four that come built in with the regular Q1.

OnePlus India/YouTube

Unlike the company’s OnePlus smartphone that costs several hundreds less than the competition, the OnePlus TV price tags are fairly typical for 55-inch TVs with similar specs.

OnePlus India/YouTube

Amazon India is selling the OnePlus TV Q1 for 69,900 Indian Rupees, and the Q1 Pro for 99,900 Indian Rupees.

That translates roughly to $US1,000 for the Q1 and about $US1,400 for the Q1 Pro.

What sets the OnePlus TVs apart from other TVs is the connectivity with OnePlus phones.

Full details on how OnePlus phones will work with the OnePlus TVs aren’t yet clear, but OnePlus does show a few use cases, like using a OnePlus phone as a trackpad to swipe around the OnePlus TV’s apps and Android TV operating system, and for media controls. You could also use a OnePlus phone to type things to the TV, or use your voice and Google Assistant to open apps or search for things to watch.

