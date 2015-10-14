The Chinese startup that made one of the best Android phones of 2014 is promising us something 'powerfully beautiful' at the end of October

OnePlus, the Chinese company behind two cheap popular smartphones with powerful specs that rival what you’d find in an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, has released a series of images promising a big announcement at the end of October.
The images, which can be found on the company’s Facebook page, feature a large ‘X’ shape, and were posted with the tag “#PowerfullyBeautiful.”
That has caused some speculation that the company will release an ‘X’ model hot on the heels of the OnePlus 2.
The company has already filed documents with the Federal Communications Commission (via Phone Scoop), which appear to show a new phone with a 5.5-inch display which is unnamed beyond a “E1005” moniker.
But OnePlus has also cleared a new device with the TENAA — the Chinese equivalent of the FCC — that has a 4.99-inch display, compared to the usual 5.5-inch display that OnePlus devices have. So it’s still not clear whether the October 29 announcement is referring to a OnePlus X or a OnePlus Mini.
