The Company Behind One Of The Best Android Phones You Can Buy Is Now Making A Smartwatch

BGR India This could be a screengrab from the OneWatch’s website

Chinese startup OnePlus makes one of the best smartphones you can buy, the $US300 OnePlus One.

That’s $US300 with no carrier subsidy, by the way.

The smartphone has been generating a ton of buzz in recent months, and now a new report suggests the company also has a smartwatch in the works.

BGR India recently published images that claim to show the OneWatch, a smartwatch with a round face that OnePlus is said to be working on.

The publication claims it recieved sketches of the watch that show its features along with a photo of the final device that will appear on OnePlus’ website.

Based on these sketches, the OneWatch will feature a curved battery that sits in its strap and a sapphire glass screen.

This battery placement could prevent the watchface itself from being too bulky, and the sapphire will likely be durable enough to guarantee it won’t get cracked or scratched.

It will also supposedly use Qi inductive technology for wireless charging.

BGR India A sketch of the OneWatch

If these drawings are accurate, the OneWatch will be one of few smartwatches with a round face rather than a square one. Most wrist-worn gadgets look more like a smartphone on your wrist than an actual watch, but tech companies are looking to change that. Motorola’s upcoming round-faced Moto 360, for example, has been praised as one of the most attractive smartwatches yet based on early impressions.

While OnePlus may be working on a smartwatch, it’s still struggling to keep up with demand for its One smartphone. Quantities are so limited, in fact, that you need an invitation from the company before you can purchase the phone. After writing his review of the OnePlus One, our own Steve Kovach said he was flooded with emails from readers wanting to know how they can score an invite.

