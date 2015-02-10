You'll soon be able to buy this rare but amazing Android phone every Tuesday

Chinese smartphone startup OnePlus will soon allow anyone to order its popular yet hard-to-find Android phone every Tuesday.

You usually need an invite from someone who already owns a OnePlus One phone to order it yourself.

You’ll still need an invite to order the phone any other day of the week, but the company is opening up sales for 24 hours every Tuesday starting at midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET.

The 16GB Silk White and 64GB Sandstone Black will be part of the sale.

OnePlus offered a few promotions around the holiday season in which it allowed anyone to order the phone regardless of whether or not they had an invitation for a limited time period. Now, however, you’ll have a chance to order the phone every week.

OnePlus’ phone became widely popular for two key reasons: its invite-only system made the phone difficult to actually buy, and it’s really cheap. The OnePlus One only costs $US300 unsubsidized, while phones like the Galaxy S5 cost upwards of $US600. It doesn’t feel like a cheap phone, though, it has a nice 5.5-inch screen and some of the best internal components you’ll find in a phone.

OnePlus is expected to release another phone sometime this year, and sources previously told Business Insider that it will also be cheaper than its rivals just like the OnePlus One.

