You Can Now Order One Of The Best Android Phones In The World That's Usually Super Hard To Find

Chinese startup OnePlus is now allowing anyone to order its incredibly popular One phone regardless of whether or not you have an invite.

As part of its holiday promotion, you’ll be able to order the $US299 Android phone through the company’s website for a limited time.

OnePlus, however, doesn’t say exactly when the deal expires. Orders are expected to arrive by Dec. 25, although OnePlus adds a caveat saying shipments could be delayed due to weather conditions.

Until this point, the OnePlus One was ridiculously hard to find since you needed an invite from someone who already has the phone. But recently, OnePlus has been more liberal about opening up orders to the general public. The company offered a similar promotion at the end of October and another right after Thanksgiving.

The OnePlus One has been praised by critics as being one of the best Android phones of the year since it’s an incredible value compared to other more expensive smartphones. The OnePlus starts at $US300 and comes with many of the same hardware components as devices that cost between $US500 and $US600.

The OnePlus One has been in high demand ever since it launched in April. In fact, after Business Insider’s Steve Kovach reviewed the One in June, he recieved tons of emails from readers begging for an invite to buy the phone.

The company is currently working on its sequel to the One that’s expected to launch next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.