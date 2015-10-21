The startup that made one of the best Android phones of 2014 is announcing a new phone soon -- here's what it looks like

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone company that made the widely successful OnePlus One phone in 2014, is getting ready to announce another new phone soon.

The company recently published a teaser for an announcement scheduled for Oct. 29 just days after an image of an unreleased phone had appeared in FCC filings from the company.

Now, we have an even better idea of what OnePlus’ next phone will probably look like. A photo showing what is said to be the OnePlus X has been leaked on Chinese social network Weibo.

Based on the image, it looks like the new phone will come in both black and white colour options. It also seems like the phone could have a glass back, similar to that of the Galaxy S6, although we won’t know for sure until OnePlus publicly announces the phone.

The phones pictured in the new image also resemble the one shown in the FCC filing from earlier:

OnePlus already released its officially successor to the OnePlus One, called the OnePlus 2, back in July. This new device would likely be the cheaper phone OnePlus referred to last month when speaking with The Economic Times.

“We’re introducing a new device by the end of this year,” Vikas Agarwal, the general manager of OnePlus India, previously said to the publication.

Agarwal also said that the phone would be launching in “the next quarter for sure.”

While the phone would be aimed at markets in India, Agarwal said it would also launch globally.

OnePlus gained popularity in the US when it launched its first smartphone, the OnePlus One, in 2014. The phone was a hit for two key reasons — it was extremely cheap, and it was really hard to find.

The OnePlus One cost about half as much as popular Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S5 and came with similar hardware and features. This made the One so popular that the company had to implement an invite-only system for buying the phone.

OnePlus’ latest phone, the OnePlus 2, is slightly more expensive but is still cheaper than most other high-end flagship phones. It also comes with an improved design, a fingerprint sensor, and better hardware than its predecessor, which accounts for its higher price.

