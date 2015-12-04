The company behind the 'flagship killing' £240 smartphone is dropping its invite system

OnePlus The OnePlus 2.

OnePlus, the company behind the £240 ($360) “flagship killer” smartphone, is killing its invite system that made it difficult to actually get one, according to a blog post.

Many customers became bored with waiting for an invite and bought another phone, something OnePlus is clearly aiming to avoid.

“The invite system has been crucial to letting us scale our operations and has given our fans a unique way to share OnePlus with the people in their lives,” the company wrote. “But we are always trying to enhance the OnePlus experience for you and taking risks to push ourselves and show real improvements. That’s why we’re making the OnePlus 2 invite-free.”

OnePlus is making both of its current handsets — the 2 and X — available without an invite.

NOW WATCH: The biggest security mistakes people make with online banking



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.