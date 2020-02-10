OnePlus is gearing up to release its first smartphone of 2020 — here's everything we've heard so far

The OnePlus 8 series of smartphones is expected to be announced in the next few months.

Few rumours exist so far, but OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus phones will have an even more impressive screen than 2019’s OnePlus 7 series.

Reliable gadget tipsters have also revealed what the next OnePlus phone should look like. And other rumours suggest the next OnePlus phones might even come with wireless charging, which the company has snubbed over the years.

Based on the expected specs, the next OnePlus phones will likely support 5G networks, too.

Another year, another set of OnePlus phones to show companies like Apple and Samsung how to balance performance, designs, specs, features, and value.

We’re expecting new OnePlus phones within the first half of the year, just like we did last year in 2019, and the year before that, and the one before that.

So far, OnePlus’ next smartphone series is dubbed the “OnePlus 8” by the rumour mill. Check out the rumours we’ve seen and what we expect in the next OnePlus phone:

OnePlus may release three phones in early 2020, including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and supposedly cheaper mid-range OnePlus 8 “Lite.”

While OnePlus may announce three new smartphones, we’re not expecting every model to be available everywhere at the same time.

With the early 2019 OnePlus 7 series, the US only got the OnePlus 7 Pro model, while the rest of the world got both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Perhaps the US can expect the same for this year’s models, where only the OnePlus 8 Pro is made available.

Here’s the OnePlus 8, according to previously reliable sources. It’s rumoured to have curved screen edges, and a selfie camera punch-hole on the top left. There doesn’t appear to be a popup camera this year.

And here’s the OnePlus 8 Pro, which also appears to have curved screen edges and a selfie camera punch-hole on the top left. No popup selfie camera here, either.

And the OnePlus 8 “Lite,” which doesn’t appear to have curved screen edges, and has a selfie camera punch-hole in the top centre of the screen.

As a little Eye Candy, my #OnePlus8Lite leak updated accordingly, in order to match today's prototype…

You're welcome…???? pic.twitter.com/xupctBte7X — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 5, 2020

Some, if not all OnePlus 8 models, will have even faster and smoother screens than the previous models, which were already making smartphones from big names like Samsung and Apple feel dated.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed to The Verge that the next OnePlus phones will have screens with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020

That’s to say the upcoming OnePlus 8 can display up to 120 frames per second versus the standard 60 frames per second on smartphones from big companies like the Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10.

The more frames per second, the smoother the animations on the screen. Smoother animations don’t offer much of a functional benefit, but they do give off the impression that the phone is more powerful. The silky smoothness of a high refresh rate screen also gives users a premium vibe from their device.

As far as specs go, it’s expected that the upcoming OnePlus phones will run on the latest chip from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865.

Qualcomm

OnePlus has used the latest chips of the year from Qualcomm on all its devices so far, and there’s little evidence that suggests it would do otherwise in 2020.

It’s also expected that the next OnePlus phones will be available in various RAM options, including 6 GB and 8 GB, just like the company’s phones from 2019.

The OnePlus 8 phones will most likely support 5G connectivity.

By running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chips, the upcoming OnePlus phones are very likely to support 5G connectivity by default. That’s because the Snapdragon 865 chip comes pre-installed with a 5G modem, and unlike 2019’s Snapdragon 855, there’s no variant of the 865 chip that doesn’t support 5G.

There are few rumours surrounding the OnePlus 8’s cameras, but it will likely come with triple-lens systems like its predecessor.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

OnePlus is likely to continue using the in-display fingerprint sensor technology it used in previous models.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

There are lots of signs that OnePlus is at least considering wireless charging in its next smartphone — one of the most-requested features by OnePlus fans.

A tweet from reliable gadgets leaker Max J, known as @Samsung_News_ on Twitter, suggests the OnePlus 8 may finally support wireless charging.

On top of that, OnePlus recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), according to tech site MobileScout. Joining the WPC is pretty indicative that OnePlus is at least considering wireless charging in one of its smartphones. WPC is a group of companies that collaborates to maintain and develop standards for wireless charging, like the universal Qi wireless charging standard.

So far, OnePlus has snubbed wireless charging in its past smartphones while almost every major flagship smartphone has had it. It’s arguably one of the most-requested features by OnePlus fans.

Price tags haven’t been rumoured yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the OnePlus 8 series is a little more expensive than the OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus has been raising its prices little by little. Then again, other phone makers have largely done so, too.

Despite its rising price tags, OnePlus phones continue to sell for less than the competition.

The OnePlus 8 phones are likely to be announced fairly soon in early 2020, as OnePlus has been releasing phones in May for the last couple years.

