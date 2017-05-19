New photo leaks of the OnePlus 5 smartphone seemingly confirm one of its biggest rumours

Apparent photos of the next OnePlus flagship smartphone leaked online on tech retail site PriceJara.com ahead of its summer release.

The photos suggest that the OnePlus 5, the successor to the OnePlus 3t, will have a dual-lens camera, which lines up nicely with rumours. You can check out PriceJara’s website to see the full leak.

PriceJara claims the OnePlus 5’s dual-lens camera is similar to the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual-lens camera, but it’s unclear if the OnePlus 5’s camera will have the same functions as the iPhone 7 Plus. Not all dual-lens cameras do the same things. For example, the LG G6 uses one of its lenses to offer a wider field of view.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider The LG G6’s regular lens versus its ultra-wide angle lens.

The iPhone 7 Plus’ dual-lens camera, on the other hand, offers features like Portrait mode, which creates a professional-looking blurry effect, called “bokeh,” around a photo’s subject.

Courtesy of Melia Robinson Portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, made possible by its dual-lens setup.

OnePlus already confirmed to The Verge earlier this month that it is releasing the successor to its flagship OnePlus 3T smartphone sometime this summer, and it will be called the OnePlus 5.

According to the leaked photos from PriceJara, OnePlus will continue to use a premium all-metal design, like it did with the OnePlus 3 and 3t, pictured below.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider The OnePlus 3t (left) and OnePlus 3 (right).

Other rumours surrounding the OnePlus 5 suggest it will run on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones are currently using. The OnePlus 5 is also said to come with 6GB of RAM compared to the Galaxy S8’s 4GB of RAM, which should make the OnePlus 5 a speedy multitasker than can run the Android operating system and apps quickly and smoothly.

With all that said, it’s important to note that nothing about the OnePlus 5, including the design and specs, is concrete until OnePlus announces the details itself. So far, that only includes OnePlus’ plans on releasing the phone sometime this summer.

