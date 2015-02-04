One of the hottest smartphones of 2014 came from a company with just 88 employees

OnePlus is a tiny China-based startup you’ve probably never heard of.

It makes a phone called the OnePlus One, which happens to be one of the best smartphones in the world. (But good luck buying it. Stock is very limited.)

Even though it’s such a young company, OnePlus made the rare decision to disclose a lot about its business in a 2014 annual report.

OnePlus is still tiny, but growing nicely. OnePlus also reminds us of another Chinese startup called Xiaomi, which also makes really nice phones and is now valued at over $US40 billion after being in business for just over four years.

Here are some stats from OnePlus’ 2014:

OnePlus One’s phone is cheap. It only costs about $US300. It makes a bunch of accessories too.

It’s also really popular on social media. People are thirsty for invitations to buy the OnePlus One.

The company only has 88 global employees! That’s tiny. But it only had six employees at the end of 2013.

