The Best, Hardest-To-Find Android Phone Is Getting An Update -- And A Ton Of Details About It Just Leaked

Chinese startup OnePlus is already working on its follow-up to its insanely popular One phone, and we may have a good idea of what to expect as far as hardware is concerned.

Chinese retailer Coolicool has reportedly posted a product page for a device called the OnePlus 2 along with a list of specifications, Russian website Mobile Review first picked up (via Phone Arena).

The biggest improvement seems to be the camera, which will reportedly get an upgrade from the One’s 13-megapixel camera to a 16-megapixel camera.

The processor also seems to be slightly faster, as the Chinese retailer’s post seems to suggest it will come with a newer model made by Qualcomm.

Here’s the full list of specifications.

The OnePlus One has become incredibly popular over the past several months for two key reasons: it’s incredibly cheap, and super hard to find. The OnePlus One starts at $US300 off-contract, which is about half of what you would pay for a phone like the Galaxy S5 without a carrier subsidy.

You also need an invite from someone who already has the phone to actually buy it, which makes its pretty difficult to get your hands on the OnePlus One.

