The Best, Hardest To Find Android Phone Is Already Getting An Update

OnePlus, the Chinese startup that created the hard-to-find OnePlus One smartphone, is already planning to release a successor next year.

Carl Pei, the director of OnePlus Global, recently revealed in an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit that the company is aiming to release the One Plus 2 in the second or third quarter of 2015 (via 9to5Google).

Pei didn’t reveal much else about the phone, but did say the company is “thinking about” making the device smaller than the 5.5-inch OnePlus after hearing feedback from consumers.

Here’s a screenshot of the Reddit post:

The OnePlus One is available for $US300 off-contract, which is pretty much unheard of for a smartphone in its class. The One comes with a 1080p full HD screen, a 13-megapixel camera, and a quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor, which means it should be pretty fast and able to multitask with ease. To put this in perspective, most high-end Android phones with similar specifications cost around $US500-$600 without a two-year carrier contract.

Needless to say, the OnePlus One has been insanely popular since its launch earlier this year. The company had to require an invite before letting customers purchase the phone, but OnePlus is allowing anyone to preorder the phone next month for a limited time.

