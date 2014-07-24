Microsoft Engineers Star In This Super Geeky Video And I Can't Stop Watching It

Microsoft engineers celebrated the integration of the Surface Pro 3 and OneNote — its note-taking app that rivals the popular Evernote — today.
They didn’t celebrate with a happy hour. They didn’t get a pizza party at lunch.
Instead they created a really super geeky parody song to the song “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO, called “Click It and I Note It.”
And it’s brilliant. I’ve watched it four times. I’m now watching it a fifth time.
There’s choreography.
There’s a boring-looking meeting that gets disrupted.
There’s the main guy getting chased by a bunch of people.
This is a followup to a parody song that they made in April for when they launched a Mac version of the app called “OneNote Mac,” sung to the tune of “One Day More” from “Les Miserables.”
Watch out, Weird Al.
Check out the whole video below:
(Via Digg)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.