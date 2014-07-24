Microsoft Engineers Star In This Super Geeky Video And I Can't Stop Watching It

Microsoft engineers celebrated the integration of the Surface Pro 3 and OneNote — its note-taking app that rivals the popular Evernote — today.

They didn’t celebrate with a happy hour. They didn’t get a pizza party at lunch.

Instead they created a really super geeky parody song to the song “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO, called “Click It and I Note It.”

And it’s brilliant. I’ve watched it four times. I’m now watching it a fifth time.

There’s choreography.

There’s a boring-looking meeting that gets disrupted.

There’s the main guy getting chased by a bunch of people.

This is a followup to a parody song that they made in April for when they launched a Mac version of the app called “OneNote Mac,” sung to the tune of “One Day More” from “Les Miserables.”

Watch out, Weird Al.

Check out the whole video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Digg)

