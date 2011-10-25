Startup Success Tips From The $400 Million Pincus Empire

We sat down with One Kings Lane CEO, Doug Mack.



One Kings Lane is the largest home decor flash sales site. It was founded two years ago and rakes in $100 million in annual revenue. That isn’t a gross sales figure either; that money is net to the company.

Mack told us his company’s marketing secrets, gave us home decorating tips, and told us what it’s like to have Mark Pincus popping in and out of the office. The Zynga founder is married to One Kings Lane cofounder, Ali Pincus.

Take a look at the interview, below:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss…

THE DOWNLOAD: This Startup Went From Zero To $100 Million Revenue In 2 Years Flat

What’s The Coolest, Newest Gadget Everybody’s Got To Have

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.