OneFlare Has Just Raised $1 Million From A Bunch Of Venture Capitalists

OneFlare CEO Marcus Lim. Image: Supplied.

Tradie marketplace Oneflare has just raised $1 million in venture capital funding.

The startup, which launched in 2011 by co-founders Marcus Lim and Adam Dong, is a platform which helps people hire service professionals including builders, cleaners and removalists.

Since launching, it’s managed to tap into a community of more than 50,000 Australian businesses, has grown to a team of 17 and has processed over $50 million worth of work.

The new funding takes the total raised to about $1.5 million and will be used to increase its headcount, develop the service further and potentially expand overseas.

Oneflare will use the funds to further expand its team, ramp up sales and marketing activities and explore early opportunities to expand beyond Australia.

“We expect to further expand our team over coming months,” Lim said. “We’re seeing very pleasing growth in job volumes every week and we’ll be adding to our sales, marketing and customer service capabilities in line with this growing demand.”

The majority of the latest capital injection has come from existing investors which include Les Szekely of Equity Venture Partners, Garry Visontay, of the Sydney Seed Fund and The Strategy Group’s Jeffrey Tobias.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.