Here's what it's like to use onefinestay -- the Airbnb for the rich

When tech-savvy rich people travel to another city, they don’t book hotel rooms. They don’t bother with Airbnb, either. Instead, many turn to high-end hospitality site onefinestay, which works like a posher version of Airbnb.

Onefinestay raised £25 million in funding back in July from investors including Intel Capital and Hyatt Hotels.

It’s not just the properties that are different on onefinestay, though. There’s also a whole new level of service that you won’t find on Airbnb. Customers are given iPhones that come preloaded with a concierge service, and onefinestay also offers its own (literally) in-house magazine.

Business Insider reporter Josh Barrie went to check out what a onefinestay property looks like:

Onefinestay describes itself as an 'unhotel' -- users stay at someone else's place while they're away. The website has thousands of 'hand-picked' properties. Mine was in Orsett Terrace in west London. Author A concierge meets you there and snacks are laid out. Towels are folded nicely, toilet roll is given the corner treatment, and little mini pots of shampoo are available. Author I was also given an iPhone loaded with the onefinestay app, which has lots of information and ideas about what to do myself while staying. Author But the sofa looked too inviting to venture out, so I had a sit down. No need for the 24/7 hotline. Author Just in case, I also spent some time testing the other sofa. Author Soon I decided to properly explore. Through a long, whitewashed hallway I found the master bedroom, to the left. Author The property had two bedrooms and worked out at £369 per night, per room, my concierge told me. Author My room also had a dressing area hidden behind a wall. Author This resident appreciates art, it seems. Author And Sussex shipwrecks, apparently. Author Here's the other bedroom, which went unused, but certainly looked nice -- onefinestay explains that it picks the 'finest homes,' offers 'pristine sheets,' and holds 'exacting standards.' Author The houses and apartments are still someone else's, though. And there were a few things I couldn't touch -- marked by red tape. Author The rules are clearly stated in the guestbook and handover notes. Author This was the only upsetting tape. There was a drawer in the fridge with some Countrylife butter, and marmalade. No crumpets this time. Author But it's still very relaxed. And given the fact it's west London, where lots of people own second homes, there weren't many areas off-limits. Author I had company, so decided to cook a chickpea and tomato stew for dinner. Author Oh look, here's the TV. Author The only issue I had was the lack of a tin opener, which quickly put down any chickpea-related plans. I must note that onefinestay responded instantly when I tweeted. Author But it wasn't a big deal. I pulled myself together and made a couple of omelettes. Author Using the rather lovely cooker. Author Upsettingly, after two nights I had to go. I know I'm probably never going to be able to afford to live in Bayswater, where the art is fanciful. Author And buildings historic. Author When leaving you simply have to leave the iPhone on charge and keys on the table. Author I mean, look: Despite it being a weekday, there were no queues at the local Tube station. Author But I'll get over it. There's always onefinestay again. OFS

