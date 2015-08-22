This electric board lets you surf without waves

Aquila Electric Board The Carver board is designed similar to a longboard. Users can control the speed with a device they carry in their hand.

You no longer need waves to surf.

The Spanish company Aquila recently revealed two battery-powered boards enabling surfers to ride even when the swell is less than stellar.

Both models have onboard motors that are controlled with a device that you hold in your hand.

However, one model, called the Carver, is shaped like a longboard and is designed for the more serious surfer.

While the full speed of Carver has not yet been revealed, the company’s website states that a rider can get about 20 minutes of riding time.

The Manta model, which has a more rectangular design, is geared more towards beginners in water sports. It’s more stable and can reach about five miles per hour and last about two hours with a single charge. Unlike traditional surfboards, the electric boards can also be used to cruise around in lakes and rivers.

Aquila Boards is launching the boards under a new brand called Onean and is now taking pre-orders for both devices.

Both boards, though, will cost a small fortune. The Carver is priced at about $US3,900 and the Manta is about $US4,125.



Onean also plans to launch another board called the Blade at a later date, the company said on its website. The Blade is a shorter board and is designed for the “adrenaline junkies,” according to Aquila’s website.

Watch a video of the boards in use below.

