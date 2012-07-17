A Sneak Peek Inside One57, The Super Expensive Apartment Building That's Being Built Near Central Park

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider
When it opens next year, One57 will be the tallest residential building in New York City. It will also be one of the most expensive and luxurious properties to come on the market in recent history.The still-under-construction, 90-story apartment building is already making news. One of the building’s two penthouse was rumoured to have been bought by the Prime Minister of Qatar for around $100 million (though developer Extell has denied those rumours). And One57’s basement storage bins alone will cost as much as $200,000—more than a Mercedes.
The smallest apartments started at around $3.5 million, but they quickly sold, as did the two-bedrooms, which were priced around $6.5 million, said Dan Tubb, director of sales. The cheapest apartments that are still available at One57, which is more than 50 per cent sold, are three-bedrooms that start at $17.5 million. Both penthouses, which were initially listed at $115 million, are spoken for.
The bottom floors of the building will be occupied by a 210-room Park Hyatt, which will provide amenities to One57 residents on an a la carte basis. Other perks for residents include a 65-foot pool with Central Park views, a library, theatre and gym.
The building, located on W. 57th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, is still a construction pit. But we recently stopped by the sales team’s model apartment to get a feel for what it will be like to live at One57.
Here's what One57 looks like today. It's still a construction pit, and will be completed in about a year.
But much of the exterior is already in place. It was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc, who built it to resemble a cascading waterfall.
If you want to get an idea of what it would be like to live at One57, stop by the sales office. It's basically a mock-up of the building. Some of the apartments will have rosewood Herringbone floors, like these.
Here's a scale model of the building. The Park Hyatt will occupy the first 39 floors, and the 95 condos of One57 will fill the rest.
Residents will have access to hotel amenities. But they'll also have a separate, 20,000-square-foot amenities floor, complete with a pool, gym, library, and theatre.
A prime selling point is the view. 52 of the residences will have unobstructed views of Central Park, and nearly all the rest will have some view. Good thing the entire building will have floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
Here's what the corridors will look like, with silk wall coverings and asymmetrical entryways. The interior was designed by Danish architect Thomas Juul-Hansen.
The built-in Miele coffee maker is another nice perk. You can be sure it's as handy as a Starbucks barista.
The stove-top has five burners, including one that's specially made for a wok. There's also a griddle and a grill.
The hoods have external ventilation—a rarity in New York and a huge bonus, since residents won't have to smell each other's cooking, said Tubb.
These apartments don't lack space, but they still have some neat design features. This looks like an ordinary kitchen island.
The cabinetry is also available in a dark wood grain. This is the layout of the open kitchen, which is in the smaller apartments.
There are slabs of marble everywhere. Some bathrooms will have steam showers, complete with benches.
Here's what the bathrooms off some of the smaller bedrooms will look like. There are several wall and countertop options.
One57's corner address West 57th Street and 6 1/2 Avenue. The building is located at the top of a new pedestrian walkway in Midtown Manhattan.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.