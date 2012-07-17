A Sneak Peek Inside One57, The Super Expensive Apartment Building That's Being Built Near Central Park

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

When it opens next year, One57 will be the tallest residential building in New York City. It will also be one of the most expensive and luxurious properties to come on the market in recent history.The still-under-construction, 90-story apartment building is already making news. One of the building’s two penthouse was rumoured to have been bought by the Prime Minister of Qatar for around $100 million (though developer Extell has denied those rumours). And One57’s basement storage bins alone will cost as much as $200,000—more than a Mercedes.



The smallest apartments started at around $3.5 million, but they quickly sold, as did the two-bedrooms, which were priced around $6.5 million, said Dan Tubb, director of sales. The cheapest apartments that are still available at One57, which is more than 50 per cent sold, are three-bedrooms that start at $17.5 million. Both penthouses, which were initially listed at $115 million, are spoken for.

The bottom floors of the building will be occupied by a 210-room Park Hyatt, which will provide amenities to One57 residents on an a la carte basis. Other perks for residents include a 65-foot pool with Central Park views, a library, theatre and gym.

The building, located on W. 57th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, is still a construction pit. But we recently stopped by the sales team’s model apartment to get a feel for what it will be like to live at One57.

