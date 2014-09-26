8 Stunning Images That Show How Much Natural Resources Are Mined Each Year

The market for precious metals is not as big as you might think.

One year’s worth of mined platinum is only the size of a car. But it’s worth about $US8 billion.

Visual Capitalist took one year’s production of eight commodities, lumped each of them into a three-dimensional cubes, and put them next to landmarks around the world.

They also calculated the value of each cube.

