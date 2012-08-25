Tim Cook's First Year Running Apple Has Been Insanely Great

Photo: AP Images

One year ago today, Tim Cook was officially named the full-time CEO of Apple.At the time it was a sad event because it was the most definitive signal yet that Steve Jobs was close to death.



It also should have given some investors reason to worry about the long term health of Apple. Without Jobs running the show, could it continue to release hit product after hit product?

We still have many years to answer that question, but investors have bought into the Tim Cook-era in a big way. The stock is up 76% since Cook took over. Apple is reporting monster earnings, and it’s cranking out new products.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing though. Apple has made three highly visible mistakes in the last month, and it’s had two earnings misses.

We’re taking a look back at everything major that’s happened in the last year for Cook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.