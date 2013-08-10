One Year Of Seasons On Earth In One Second

John Nelson of IDV Solutions has created an animation showing one year of seasons on Earth.

The images come from NASA’s Visible Earth database. Nelson writes on his blog that he stitched together 12 clear satellite images of Earth for each month of the year to illustrate the annual transformation of snow, ice, and plant life on our planet.

He called this project “A Breathing Earth” because it looks like the entire planet has a heartbeat, he wrote.

Prepare to be mesmerized.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.