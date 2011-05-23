Ashton Kutcher Signs One Year Contract With "Two And A Half Men"

has revealed that Ashton Kutcher, who has replaced Charlie Sheen on the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, has signed only a one-year deal to appear on the show, because CBS has licensed the show for only an additional year.



If CBS decides to renew the show for a second year, then Warner Bros. and Ashton Kutcher could renew their contract for another season, but Ashton Kutcher could also be free to leave at that point.

It is being reported that both CBS and Warner Bros. want to get at least two or three more years out of Two and a Half Men.

Ashton Kutcher is said to be receiving about $750,000 per episode plus incentives.

Charlie Sheen, who was fired in March, was the highest-paid actor in television with a salary of $2 million per episode when including his portion of rerun money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.