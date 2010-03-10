The Amazing Recovery: Here's Everything That's Happened Since The Dow's March 9, 2009 Low

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Happy anniversary!Today is the one-year anniversary of the day the Dow hit a low of 6547.



(It’s true the S&P 500 bottomed on March 6, but that was a Saturday this year, so we couldn’t celebrate the anniversary)

We’ve rounded up all the big numbers to put this amazing one-year run into perspective.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.