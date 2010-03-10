The Amazing Recovery: Here's Everything That's Happened Since The Dow's March 9, 2009 Low

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Happy anniversary!Today is the one-year anniversary of the day the Dow hit a low of 6547.
(It’s true the S&P 500 bottomed on March 6, but that was a Saturday this year, so we couldn’t celebrate the anniversary)
We’ve rounded up all the big numbers to put this amazing one-year run into perspective.
Since March 9th, the S&P 500 has climbed 58.09% or 418 points. The DJIA has climbed 59.48% or 3942 points. The NASDAQ Composite Index has climbed 80.46% or 1041.03 points.
Thus, The NASDAQ Composite - growing 80.46% in one year by 1041.03 points
The biggest 52 week price change by percentage was Diedrich Coffee Inc (DDRX), which gained 8615% and is now trading at $34.87 a share.
Financials - up 129.65%, followed by conglomerates and thirdly, industrial goods.
52 Week Performance:
JP Morgan (JPM): +26.71 / +167.67%
Goldman Sachs (GS): +94.53 / +124.96%
Morgan Stanley (MS): +12.43 / +72.35%
Bank of America (BAC): +13.67 / +435.35%
Wells Fargo (WFC): +20.34 / +236.24%
52 Week Performance:
American International Group (AIG): +22.15 / +316.43%
CIT Group (CIT): +33.92 / +1630.59%
Citigroup Inc (C): +2.53 / +245.63%
GMAC LLC (GMA): +14.5 / +250%
Capital One Financial Corp (COF): +29.65 / +356.77%
GM and Chrysler both went bankrupt since then.
Ford: It's up 647% from $1.74 to $13 (Source: AP)
