One World Trade centre Is Finally Getting A Spire [Photos]

The first part of the spire atop One World Trade centre was lifted into place by cranes this afternoon as onlookers watched.



Several parts of the 408-foot, $20 million steel contraption arrived at the construction site yesterday by barge, nearly a month after starting their journey at the plant outside Montreal where they were fabricated, according to the AP.

Other parts of the spire are being trucked in from plants in Canada and New Jersey.

The 104-story glass tower reached full height in April, and will stand 1,776 feet tall once the spire is in place and it is complete, likely in early 2014.

Check out some photos from the spire-raising earlier today.

A barge transported sections of the spire from Port Newark to Lower Manhattan yesterday morning.

Photo: Getty Images

Crews prepared to lift the first section atop the building.

Photo: Getty Images

The first section of the spire is hoisted by cranes.

Photo: Getty Images

