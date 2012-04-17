One World Trade centre's New Logo Uses The Obama Campaign's Typeface

The new logo for One World Trade centre

The first marketing materials for One World Trade centre, the 1,776-foot skyscraper rising on the site where the Twin Towers were destroyed in September 2001, use bold, blocky lettering and a silhouette of the building’s spire rising into the sky.In what appears to be a coincidence—but will no doubt be looked upon as sub rosa signaling on the far right—the new logo has used the same typeface that President Obama’s “Change we can believe in” campaign used in 2008, according to Gothamist:



… the logo uses a customised version of Hoefler & Frere-Jones’s Gotham font, which was widely used during Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

The Durst organisation, which is marketing the property, was no doubt trying to convey a “reaching for the sky” feel, rather than some sort of political allegiance to the president. The logo was design by British shop Wordsearch.

(Hat tip to Brand New.)

