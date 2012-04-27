Amazing Time-Lapse Video Shows One World Trade centre Rising Up From The Ground

The new World Trade centre has taken far more time and more money than anyone expected to get off the ground.
But now the 1,776-foot-tall tower is nearly complete, and it’s a pretty incredible sight.
EarthCam has this cool time-lapse video showing the tower rising from the ground to its current height–now just six feet short of being the tallest building in New York City.
[via Animal]
