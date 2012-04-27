One World Trade centre Will Break A Record On Monday

Photo: Flickr/Erik Daniel Drost

The new World Trade centre is currently six feet short of being the tallest building in New York City. But on Monday, the steel structure will surpass the Empire State Building to become the tallest building in Manhattan, according to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials (via @BreakingNews).



After several construction snags (see here and here) and money issues, this is exciting news.

Now check out this cool time-lapse video of the tower being constructed >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.