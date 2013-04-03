Jaw-Dropping Photos From One World Trade centre's Unopened Observation Deck

One World Trade centre



‘s observation deck won’t be open for another two years, but today the media got a chance to preview the incredible views of New York offered from the 1,250 feet high room.The observation deck will be called the One World Observatory, and will be on the 100th floor of the building.

One World Trade centre is completed will be the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere when it is completed, standing at 1776 ft.

