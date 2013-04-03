Jaw-Dropping Photos From One World Trade centre's Unopened Observation Deck

Adam Taylor
One World Observatory

One World Trade centre

‘s observation deck won’t be open for another two years, but today the media got a chance to preview the incredible views of New York offered from the 1,250 feet high room.The observation deck will be called the One World Observatory, and will be on the 100th floor of the building.

One World Trade centre is completed will be the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere when it is completed, standing at 1776 ft.

You can see the entire city from the vantage point.

It will give a view of the city's waterways ...

... its highways ...

... and it's bridges.

On a clear day you'll be able to see for miles.

Officially the One World Observatory won't open until 2015.

However, members of the media got a sneak peak today ...

... while wearing the requisite safety wear.

