One World Trade Centre Just Became The Tallest Building In The Western Hemisphere

Today, construction crews placed the final part of the spire on One World Trade Centre.



The lower Manhattan building now measures a symbolic 1,776 feet —- a patriotic reference to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed—making it the new tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere.

The first part of the spire was lifted into place in December.

Onlookers watched as construction crews topped the building with the final part of the spire today.

The spire on One World Trade is up…looking nice #NYC twitter.com/wheatus/status… — wheatus (@wheatus) April 30, 2013

One World Trade centre got it’s Spire! I <3 NYC instagram.com/p/Yvjjr4nJkM/ — Maria (@mdwstrnNYer) April 30, 2013

Official photos have not been released yet, but you can watch the progress on a live web cam from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

