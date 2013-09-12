12 Years After 9/11, One World Trade Center Stands At A Symbolic 1,776 Feet

The final piece of One World Trade Center was lifted into place earlier this year, making it the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere at a symbolic 1,776 feet.

It’s the first time the skyscraper at Ground Zero has stood at full height on the anniversary of September 11.

The 104-story tower is scheduled to be completed in early 2014, according to the Associated Press. Its anchor tenant will be publisher Conde Nast.

In addition to the skyscraper, formerly known as the “Freedom Tower,” the World Trade Center will be home to three other office buildings, including the new home of the Port Authority.

Nearly 10 million people have visited the 8-acre Memorial Plaza, built in the footprint of the World Trade Center, since it opened two years ago. The artifact-filled 9/11 Memorial Museum is scheduled to open in the spring of 2014.

Thousands of people watched as the spire of One World Trade Center was lifted into place in early May. The Port Authority of NY & NJ mounted a GoPro camera on the spire as it was being raised, capturing some incredible footage:

Take a look at the entire video taken by The Port Authority of NY & NJ below:

