Stunning photos from the new One World Observatory that sits a quarter mile above Manhattan

A group of people were invited to check out the One World Observatory inside the brand new Freedom Tower in New York. The site, which spans the 100th, 101st and 102nd floors offers some expansive views above the Manhattan skyline, stretching as far as 50 miles on a clear day, according to a representative conducting preview tours of the location.

For some, the site might easily conjure memories of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, but for others, it’s much more than that. Robert Domino, a 20 year-old maintenance worker at the site told Reuters “There’s always the thought of 9/11, but you can’t really think like that … Going up there is a beautiful experience.”

The site opens to the public May 29. Check out the amazing photos:

REUTERS/Mike Segar A view of the Manhattan skyline from the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a press tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

The site rises 18 feet above the Empire State building.

REUTERS/Mike Segar Members of the media look out at New York Harbour from the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a media tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

The attraction has been billed as more of an “entertainment experience” rather than a memorial. It includes a bank of elevators that rush visitors to the top in 47 seconds.

REUTERS/Mike Segar A view of the New York City skyline from the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a media tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

Adding to that whole entertainment experience, there’s a multimedia wall.

REUTERS/Mike Segar A One World Trade Center tower construction worker is seen on a multimedia video display at the entrance to the One World Observatory observation deck which is on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a media tour of the site May 20, 2015.

There are cameras that display live video of the street below.

REUTERS/Mike Segar A member of the media stands on the SkyPortal, a 14-foot wide disc that delivers high-definition live video footage from the street below, in the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a media tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

REUTERS/Mike Segar Part of a time-lapse projection of the New York skyline through the years is seen inside the Sky Pod Elevator on the way up to the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York, during a media tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

REUTERS/Mike Segar A member of the media looks out at the New York skyline from the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a media tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

REUTERS/Mike Segar Media stand next to the SkyPortal, a 14-foot wide disc that delivers high-definition live video footage from the street below, in the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a media tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

REUTERS/Mike Segar A news photographer looks out the window at the Manhattan skyline from the One World Observatory observation deck on the 100th floor of the One World Trade center tower in New York during a press tour of the site May 20, 2015. One World Observatory will open to the public on May 29.

NOW WATCH: This video of teenagers dangling at the top of a Hong Kong skyscraper is beyond intense



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.