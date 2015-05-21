Stunning photos from the new One World Observatory that sits a quarter mile above Manhattan

A group of people were invited to check out the One World Observatory inside the brand new Freedom Tower in New York. The site, which spans the 100th, 101st and 102nd floors offers some expansive views above the Manhattan skyline, stretching as far as 50 miles on a clear day, according to a representative conducting preview tours of the location.
For some, the site might easily conjure memories of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, but for others, it’s much more than that. Robert Domino, a 20 year-old maintenance worker at the site told Reuters “There’s always the thought of 9/11, but you can’t really think like that … Going up there is a beautiful experience.”
The site opens to the public May 29. Check out the amazing photos:
The site rises 18 feet above the Empire State building.
The attraction has been billed as more of an “entertainment experience” rather than a memorial. It includes a bank of elevators that rush visitors to the top in 47 seconds.
Adding to that whole entertainment experience, there’s a multimedia wall.
There are cameras that display live video of the street below.
