Woman Defends Female Entrepreneurs On TechCrunch And Gets Called The "C" Word

Michelle Greer, a web marketing strategist, made the mistake of commenting on Tech Crunch’s article in response to the lack of females in tech.



“Yo, my maths SAT score was, in all probability, higher than yours…

Leadership takes all sorts of forms. It just surrounds itself in talent that makes up for where it lacks,” she posted.

And she got reamed out.

After defending women entrepreneurs and their maths abilities, Greer was called illogical, idiotic, arrogant, angry, a troll, and the “c” word.

Greer, who has had a successful career as former Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at Rackspace, cried for 20 minutes in the shower over the hurtful words. She has demanded commenters be reprimanded for defamation.

Greer has challenged Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch, to stand up for female entrepreneurs by sticking up for them in the comments.

“You aren’t going to get respectable women in your restaurant if there is a table of lewd, ape-like men in the corner who berate any woman who walks in the door.”

She continues, “If Michael Arrington and the people at TechCrunch really want to be heroes in this whole debacle and actually do want to promote female entrepreneurs, they should tell all those nasty commenters to piss off.”

It looks like Arrington is up to the challenge. This is one small step for normal readers online, everywhere. Arrington commented on Michelle’s rant and even invited her to Disrupt:

Michelle, thanks for this, I retweeted it. One thing that is worth mentioning is this – normally most of those comments would have been quickly moderated out. But coincidentally we had just turned on Disqus moments before the post and there was some chaos in trying to get moderators approved so we could delete comments. By the time it was sorted out most of the really bad comments had so much conversation around them that it would have been weird to delete them. Sort of a perfect storm situation. However, what you say is being taken seriously. It’s an ongoing issue for us and all other large sites. We’ll continue to work on it.

