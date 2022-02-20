One woman was killed and at least five people were injured in a shooting near an Amir Locke protest in Portland

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

One woman was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting in Portland, police say.

The incident happened near a protest for Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police.

Police said five people were injured, including two men and three women.

One person was killed and several others were injured Saturday night in a Portland, Oregon, shooting near a protest, according to police.

The local outlet KPTV reported the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. near Normandale Park, the site for a demonstration held for Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police carrying out a no-knock warrant for a homicide investigation earlier this month. The 22-year-old was not the target of the search warrant, Insider previously reported.

Locke’s death sparked demonstrations in Minneapolis and in other cities in the US, including in Portland, which has been an epicenter for protest activity, especially after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, responding officers discovered a woman deceased upon arriving to the scene.

“The identity of the victim, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner,” the police said in a press release.

The five other victims who were wounded, described by police as two men and three women, were transported to local hospitals for medical care. The status of their condition was not known, police said.

Portland Police did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment Sunday.

“I was sitting in the room talking to my wife, and all of a sudden you hear repeated gunshots,” Jeff Pry, who lives nearby, told the New York Times.

Police said that two suspects connected to the incident were taken into custody, according to KPTV.