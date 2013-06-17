I Saw 3 Separate Political Protests While Strolling Around Paris This Weekend [PHOTOS]

France has a culture of political protest that is, to say the least, robust.



I’m in town to report on the Paris Air Show, and walking around town this weekend, I came across three different demonstrations taking on a variety of causes.

There was support for illegal immigrants in France, the Syrian revolution, protests in Turkey, and even anarchy.

But because “manifestations,” as protests here are called, are so common, it’s hard for them to get a lot of attention, and most people who aren’t directly involved walk right by.

Here’s a look at the three protests we saw in as many days.

