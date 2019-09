Photo: Flickr/Yodel Anecdotal

A week after Yahoo shareholder Dan Loeb blew up his spot, Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson still hasn’t explained to shareholders or employees why his bio said, for years, that he had a computer science degree, when in fact he does not.A week!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.