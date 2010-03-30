Crucial Weakness Of Apple's iPad As E-Reader: No Pictures

As the CEO of F+W Media points out at Folio, there is a crucial feature missing in the iPad’s initial e-book store: picture books.



Foliomag.com: It’s a bit surprising that the first edition of the iPad is only accepting epub files, which means no illustrated books in the first ibook store. To me, that seems to play into Amazon’s hands, as the main difference between the Kindle and iPad, from a book perspective, is black and white versus colour. Moving images, versus static.

Of course, the Kindle’s display is not designed to highlight great graphics, either, and until toddlers are hungry for an iPad of their own to catch up on Goodnight Moon, illustrated books may be a moot point.

Amazon and Sony both offer more than 400,000 e-books in their stores, and the iPad’s iBook e-reader app will allow users access to Amazon’s and Barnes and Noble’s e-book stores.

While magazine publishers are foaming at the mouth with the prospect of the interactive possibilities that the iPad will present (and the revenue and branding opportunities that may follow), book publishers want the same options.

If The Da Vinvi Code iBook also included interactive codes or short video clips of Tom Hanks Da Vinci diving, would more people buy the e-book?

