One Way To Get Facebook 'Users' To ABCNews.com

Wondering how ABC News was going to get Facebook users interested in their U.S. Politics site? Us too. Only a handful of the social network’s users have headed to ABCNews.com since their joint content deal was announced Nov. 30.
New solution: A Facebook poll designed to enlighten and elevate its users. Results after the jump.
Earlier: ABC News: No Facebook Effect, Yet
ABC News Seeks Younger Viewers, Relevancy With Facebook
