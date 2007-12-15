One Way To Get Facebook 'Users' To ABCNews.com

Wondering how ABC News was going to get Facebook users interested in their U.S. Politics site? Us too. Only a handful of the social network’s users have headed to ABCNews.com since their joint content deal was announced Nov. 30.

New solution: A Facebook poll designed to enlighten and elevate its users. Results after the jump.

Earlier: ABC News: No Facebook Effect, Yet

ABC News Seeks Younger Viewers, Relevancy With Facebook

