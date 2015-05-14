One tweet from this Australian ISIS fighter grounded three planes

Australian Islamic State recruiter Neil Prakash is responsible for grounding three major airlines in the Middle East after posting a bomb threat on Twitter.

Etihad, Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines planes were diverted from Turkey and Egypt on Sunday in response to Prakash’s claims that bombs had been placed on Etihad flight EY650 from Cairo to Abu Dhabi and flight 1305 from Istanbul.

Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines flights were also turned back shortly after departure.

More than 450 passengers were on the Etihad planes.

The Australian is reporting that following the groundings, Abu Dujana — a close friend of Prakash — used social media to gloat about the fear they had caused.

In April Prakash, also known as Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, released a chilling video calling for a terror attack on Australia.

In a 12-minute video the 23-year-old, who is originally from Melbourne, asks his “brothers at home” to “rise up”. Read more about that here.

He was also recently linked to the foiled Anzac Day terror plot in Melbourne.

