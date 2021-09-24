The surprising real ages of the ‘One Tree Hill’ stars when they were playing teens
Anjelica Oswald,Esme Mazzeo
Sep. 24, 2021, 1:46 PM
‘One Tree Hill’ started during the main characters’ junior year. Warner Bros. Television
Chad Michael Murray was 21 when he started playing Lucas Scott, a 16-year-old junior in high school.
Warner Bros/Bobby Bank/Getty Images Chad Michael Murray on Season 1 of ‘One Tree Hill and in 2019.
During the fifth season, the series jumped ahead four years, aging Lucas up to 22. Murray was 26 at the time.
He left the show before the seventh season, which jumped ahead 14 months. Both the eighth and ninth seasons featured time jumps of a year, and Murray briefly returned for the ninth and final season.
Murray is married to fellow actor Sarah Roemer with whom
he shares two kids.
Hilarie Burton Morgan joined the series as 16-year-old Peyton Sawyer when she was 20.
Hilarie Burton Morgan in the first season of ‘One Tree Hill’ and in 2019. Warner Bros. Television/ Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Like Murray, Burton left the series at the end of season 6. She was 26 at the time of her final appearance.
Burton Morgan married her long-time love
Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2019.
The couple has two kids together. Their son, Augustus “Gus” Morgan was born in 2010. A daughter named George Virginia Morgan arrived in 2018.
James Lafferty was close in age to his 16-year-old character Nathan Scott as he was cast when he was 17.
James Lafferty on the first season of ‘One Tree Hill’ and in 2020. Warner Bros. Television/Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Lafferty stayed on the series for all nine seasons and aged in line with his character.
He is currently engaged to
fellow actor Alexandra Park.
Bethany Joy Lenz was 22 when she started playing high school junior Haley James Scott.
Bethany Joy Lenz on season 1 of ‘One Tree Hill’ and in 2020 Warner Bros. Television/Paul Archuleta/WireImage
Lenz, who starred on the series
for all nine seasons,
was 30 when the show ended while her character was in her late 20s.
Lenz has a daughter named Maria Rose with ex-husband Michael Galeotti.
Sophia Bush was 20 when she first started playing 16-year-old Brooke Davis.
Sophia Bush on ‘One Tree Hill’ and in 2021 Warner Bros. Television/Rich Fury/Getty Images
Bush was 29 during the show’s final season, roughly the same age as her character after the forward time jumps.
She is currently engaged to FocusMotion Health founder Grant Hughes.
Lee Norris played 16-year-old Marvin “Mouth” McFadden but was cast when he was 21.
Lee Norris on the first season of ‘One Tree Hill’ and on ‘Girl Meets World.’ Warner Bros. Television and Disney
Norris was 30 by the show’s end.
He recently started the “Married with Television” podcast with his
wife Andrea Norris.
Antwon Tanner was around 28 when he started playing Antwon “Skills” Taylor, a 16-year-old.
Antwon Tanner on season one of ‘One Tree Hill’ and on ‘The Carmichael Show.’ Warner Bros. Television and NBC
Tanner was 36 when the show finished.
He has since appeared alongside Burton Morgan in Lifetime Christmas movies like 2019’s “A Christmas Wish.”
Danneel Ackles joined the cast as troublemaker Rachel Gatina when she was about 26 years old.
Danneel Ackles on ‘One Tree Hill’ and in 2018. Warner Bros Television/Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Ackles joined the cast as Rachel in season 3 during the crew’s penultimate year of high-school. After the time jump during season 5, her age was closer in line with her characters until her final episode on “One Tree Hill” season 7.
Ackles married fellow CW star J
ensen Ackles in 2010. The couple has three kids: a daughter names Justice and twins Arrow and Zeppelin
About the Author
Anjelica Oswald,Esme Mazzeo