One time a Mexican man attempted to illegally emigrate to the US by disguising himself as a car seat

In this June 7, 2001 photo, Mexican national Enrique Aquilar Canchola was found sewn into a passenger seat of a vehicle as part of an attempt to illegally immigrate to the US.

Canchola, 42, was stopped at the San Ysidro, California border crossing (which you can see out the window). At the time of Canchola’s attempted immigration, it was the world’s busiest border crossing.

According to US Immigration and Naturalization officials, the incident is part of growing trend of illegal immigrants cramming themselves into intricate and potentially deadly compartments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.