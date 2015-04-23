One thousand people gather to farewell murdered teacher Stephanie Scott

Around 1000 people gathered to farewell high school teacher Stephanie Scott yesterday in Eugowra at the site where she was due to be married 11 days ago.

Mourners wore yellow clothing and released yellow balloons to Keith Urban’s Making Memories Of Us, the song planned for Scott’s wedding waltz, as a celebration of her life and a final farewell.

Schools between Leeton, Cowra and Canowindra flew flags at half mast and businesses in Leeton closed between 1 and 2pm yesterday as a sign of respect.

Students, colleagues and Leeton community members held a public memorial to coincide with the private gathering at Eugowra.

Following the memorial Scott’s sister Robyn posted on her Facebook page:

“To say goodbye to you little sister is unimaginable. So instead of goodbye, I say see you in a while beautiful girl. “Cant imagine the next phase. Wondering how anything will ever matter again. Day by day is how we will cope. Sometimes hour by hour. What ever it takes. I love you Stephanie Clare. Sammy moo and I miss our Aunty Steph. Blessed to have you in our lives.”

The 26-year-old had been working at Leeton High School on Easter Sunday when she vanished. Vincent Stanford, a 24-year-old school cleaner, has since been charged with Scott’s murder.

