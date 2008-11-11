One-Third Off Sale: Brooke A$tor's Pad Back On the Market

Now’s your chance. (Society world entree still not included.)
NY Daily News: Brooke Astor‘s palatial Park Ave. home is back on the market after extensive renovations and a $12 million price cut.
The 14-room duplex with high ceilings, six terraces and five wood-burning fireplaces is up for grabs for $34 million.
The apartment was priced at $46 million when it was first listed on upscale real estate firm Corcoran’s Web site in June.
After a buyer failed to emerge, it was taken off the market, given a revamp and put back on sale – with nearly 30% lopped off the asking price.
