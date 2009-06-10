One Third Of IT Pros Spy On Their Colleagues

- Google CEO on Microsoft’s Bing effort “They do this about once a year.” [PaidContent]
- eBay CEO John Donahoe on Fox Business [Fox Biz]
- Twitter is hiring [Fox Biz]
- Prediction: Bartz will make a deal with Microsoft [BoomTown]
- Google’s cost-cutting CFO says YouTube is making progress toward earning its keep [PaidContent]
- Craigslist revenues top $100 million [NYT]
- 33% of IT pro spy on their colleagues [Reuters]
- Steve Jobs may not get to demolish his mansion, after all [SMH]
- Google lists Wikipedia as a Google News source [SEL]
- Peter Thiel’s hedge fund missed in May, too [Valleywag]
- Yahoo nukes user after he makes political comments on Obama’s pictures [Valleywag]
- AP admonishes reporter for commenting about the company on Facebook [Valleywag]
- One third of Web video watchers say they might ditch their TV [MediaMemo]
- Startups: Keep it in your pants [Ted Dziuba]
