One Third Of iPhone Owners Think They Have "4G"

Photo: Retrevo

Let’s set this straight right off the bat — your iPhone does not operate on a 4G network.We apologise if the need to clarify that seems silly, but according to a survey by electronics site Retrevo, 34% of iPhone users thought their phones used 4G.



They asked 1,000 people across gender, nationality, age, income, and location in the US, and one-third of them loved their “4G iPhones.”

There is, of course, no such thing.

[The Loop via Gizmodo]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.